Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Reduces Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,207,683,000 after buying an additional 187,847 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,066,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,701,000 after purchasing an additional 69,619 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,713 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $311,684,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Xylem by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,739,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,800,000 after purchasing an additional 85,438 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.08.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $3.18 on Friday, reaching $130.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,557,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $146.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.20.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

