Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Invests $257,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.78.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,403,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,998,848. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.02 and its 200-day moving average is $112.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $460.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

