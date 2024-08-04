Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $802,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Novartis were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.87. 1,678,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,443. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The company has a market cap of $230.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVS

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.