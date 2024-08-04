Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $2.26 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,668,386,000 after purchasing an additional 572,996 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $542,710,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,921,000 after purchasing an additional 294,784 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 48,040.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 11,084.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 246,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,784,000 after purchasing an additional 243,850 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $74.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $809.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,624,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,006. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $997.56 and its 200 day moving average is $948.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market cap of $319.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.55%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

