Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cumulus Media Trading Down 18.6 %
NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.02. Cumulus Media has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $5.51.
Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.19). Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $204.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Cumulus Media
About Cumulus Media
Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cumulus Media
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.