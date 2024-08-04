Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cumulus Media Trading Down 18.6 %

NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.02. Cumulus Media has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $5.51.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.19). Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $204.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cumulus Media

About Cumulus Media

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMLS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cumulus Media by 9.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 410,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 36,024 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

