Cullen Investment Group LTD. Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Intel were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sensible Money LLC grew its stake in Intel by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $2,564,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 22,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Intel by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,050,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $132,921,000 after acquiring an additional 122,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 71,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC traded down $7.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,895,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,137,096. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average is $36.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. Intel’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Hsbc Global Res cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HSBC lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.41.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

