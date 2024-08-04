Cullen Investment Group LTD. Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 257 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,717 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.7% during the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $822.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,598,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,416. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $843.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $771.58. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $530.56 and a 1 year high of $896.67. The firm has a market cap of $364.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target (up from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on COST

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.53, for a total value of $1,272,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,327,041.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,131 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.