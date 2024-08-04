Cullen Investment Group LTD. Increases Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in APA were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,733,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 3.26.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

