CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.68 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 38.07%. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

CubeSmart Trading Up 1.9%

CubeSmart stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,551,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,358. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.80. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 113.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.36.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

