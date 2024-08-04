Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $70.35

Shares of Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.35 ($0.90) and traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.87). Croma Security Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 70.50 ($0.91), with a volume of 94,846 shares trading hands.
Croma Security Solutions Group Stock Down 2.8 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 72.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 70.36. The company has a market capitalization of £9.68 million, a PE ratio of 320.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.
About Croma Security Solutions Group
Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Croma Locksmiths; and Croma Fire and Security. The Croma Locksmiths segment supplies, installs, and maintains locks, padlocks, safes, ironmongery, UPVC mechanisms, security shutters, grilles, and doors.
