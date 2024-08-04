Critical Analysis: Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB) and Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL)

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) and Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.1% of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 62.34% 12.87% 6.39% Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I N/A -7.36% 1.35%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 0 5 1 0 2.17 Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I, as reported by MarketBeat.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending currently has a consensus price target of $21.58, indicating a potential upside of 7.11%. Given Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Morgan Stanley Direct Lending is more favorable than Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Stanley Direct Lending $367.74 million 4.90 $231.01 million $3.10 6.50 Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A -$4.41 million N/A N/A

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has higher revenue and earnings than Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I.

Summary

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending beats Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

About Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Asia Acquisition Corp I and changed its name to Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in October 2021. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

