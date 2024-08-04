Creditcoin (CTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $155.50 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $155.50 million and $8.35 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000712 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000978 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 358,092,259 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

