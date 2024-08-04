Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Shares Down 0.2%

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.45 and last traded at $29.54. 13,034 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 32,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

Covestro Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.16.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Covestro AG will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

