Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) PT Raised to $31.00 at Robert W. Baird

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CUZ. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Cousins Properties Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average is $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $27.97.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $212.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.18 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 261.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,353,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,412,000 after acquiring an additional 456,251 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,208,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,164 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,898,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,377,000 after buying an additional 399,468 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,781,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,722,000 after buying an additional 916,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,289,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,755,000 after acquiring an additional 117,031 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

See Also

