Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.
NYSE:CTRA traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,521,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,338,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.73. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $23.73 and a 52-week high of $29.89.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.
Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.
