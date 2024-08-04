Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CTRA traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,521,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,338,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.73. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $23.73 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

