Coq Inu 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.35 Million (COQ)

Coq Inu (COQ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Coq Inu token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coq Inu has a total market cap of $100.10 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Coq Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Coq Inu has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Coq Inu Token Profile

Coq Inu’s total supply is 69,420,000,000,000 tokens. Coq Inu’s official Twitter account is @coqinuavax. Coq Inu’s official website is www.coqinu.com.

Coq Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coq Inu (COQ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Coq Inu has a current supply of 69,420,000,000,000. The last known price of Coq Inu is 0.00000151 USD and is down -12.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $4,904,844.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coqinu.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coq Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coq Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coq Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

