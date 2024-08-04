Conflux 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $37.18 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. Conflux has a total market cap of $521.59 million and $37.18 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conflux has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,346.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.75 or 0.00573079 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00009701 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00105173 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00031888 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.09 or 0.00252574 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00035520 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00067783 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,028,428,058 coins and its circulating supply is 4,240,932,832 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,028,238,919.61 with 4,240,738,904.29 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.13300805 USD and is down -6.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 169 active market(s) with $35,685,691.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

