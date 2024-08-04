Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,861 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Perficient worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Perficient by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,341,454 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $244,380,000 after acquiring an additional 50,313 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Perficient by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,945,667 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $128,064,000 after buying an additional 404,154 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Perficient by 5.3% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,401,150 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $78,871,000 after buying an additional 71,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Perficient by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,595 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $63,097,000 after buying an additional 14,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 952,399 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,687,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PRFT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.25. 589,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,869. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $75.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Perficient had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

