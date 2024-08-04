Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 2,245 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 244,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPIB. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 341.9% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.26. 6,515,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,030,670. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.54. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $33.28.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

