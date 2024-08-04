Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,537,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 244,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 145,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of IBMO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.50. 84,812 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

