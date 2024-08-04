Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 64,655 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,655 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 512,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,723,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $581,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 823,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,426,000 after acquiring an additional 107,327 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 246,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Shares of IBDQ stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.91. The company had a trading volume of 468,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,529. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.79. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $24.95.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

