Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of CarMax worth $10,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,278,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,516,000 after buying an additional 1,326,840 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1,327.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,023,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,070,000 after buying an additional 951,558 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 3,094.0% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 596,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,949,000 after buying an additional 577,685 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 5,711.9% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 427,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,781,000 after buying an additional 419,826 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,567.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $801,880.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,032.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,567.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,042 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMX

CarMax Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of KMX stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.38. 2,140,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,294. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.85.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.