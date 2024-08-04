Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ITOCHU were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ITOCHU by 13.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Stock Performance

ITOCHU stock traded down $5.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.52. 31,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.84. ITOCHU Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.15 and a fifty-two week high of $104.61.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU ( OTCMKTS:ITOCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.97 billion during the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ITOCHU Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

