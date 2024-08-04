Confluence Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Portman Ridge Finance worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 1,719.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 54,956 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTMN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.40. 62,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,225. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.21.

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.07). Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $16.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.23%. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is 165.27%.

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

