Confluence Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSBD. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GSBD traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.58. 1,248,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,124. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.27.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 45.80% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $111.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.35%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Goldman Sachs BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GSBD

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.