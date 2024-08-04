Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 6.66% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF worth $6,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Foundry Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Shares of BSMS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.46. 176,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,300. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.40. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

