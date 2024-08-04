Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,576 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Cannae in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cannae in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 48.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 103,775.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNNE traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.22. The stock had a trading volume of 898,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,377. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $22.99.

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.94). Cannae had a negative net margin of 74.62% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $110.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Cannae’s payout ratio is -8.82%.

In other Cannae news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 25,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $499,073.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,158.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

