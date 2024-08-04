COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

Shares of CMPS stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.04. 598,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,448. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.27. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 15.23 and a current ratio of 15.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMPS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Friday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

