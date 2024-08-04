Compass (NYSE:COMP) PT Raised to $5.00 at Barclays

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COMP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Compass in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Compass from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Compass in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.28.

Get Compass alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on COMP

Compass Stock Performance

Shares of Compass stock opened at $4.28 on Thursday. Compass has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Compass had a negative return on equity of 56.79% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Compass

In other news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 16,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $72,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,570,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,952,173.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Compass

(Get Free Report)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.