Community Healthcare Trust’s (CHCT) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $25.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $27.00.

CHCT has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of CHCT opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $563.16 million, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.68. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 287.50%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 246,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 33,008 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 29,297 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

