Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (LON:CBKD) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (LON:CBKD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.64 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). 259,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,357,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).
Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.45. The company has a market cap of £49.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.56.
Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Company Profile
Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE. provides financial products and services in Egypt. The company operates in four segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management. It offers current and saving accounts, business accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; car, personal, travel, solar, education, and overdraft loans; fund investment management; mortgages services; and insurance products.
