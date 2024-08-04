Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 31.46%. The business’s revenue was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded down $8.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.44. The company had a trading volume of 10,063,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,342,275. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 3.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $69.63 and a one year high of $283.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on COIN. Wedbush raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.27.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.08, for a total transaction of $3,473,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,716.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.08, for a total value of $3,473,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,716.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total value of $3,727,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,287.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,601 shares of company stock worth $56,091,678 in the last ninety days. 23.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

