Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $74.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.85. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $62.14 and a fifty-two week high of $80.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

