Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $423-424 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $422.74 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.700-0.710 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.08.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $5.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.46. 10,348,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,594. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.92 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 102,580 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $8,464,901.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,444,232.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $2,196,364.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,166,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,001,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 691,210 shares of company stock valued at $53,578,881. Insiders own 12.83% of the company's stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

