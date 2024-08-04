Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.550-6.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.0 billion-$7.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.3 billion. Clorox also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.55-$6.80 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.44.

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $9.95 on Friday, hitting $144.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,902,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,022. Clorox has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $169.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 248.71%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

