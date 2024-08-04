Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Acquired by Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWEN. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 63,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWEN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Clearway Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Clearway Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CWEN stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.68. 916,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,041. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.23). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.417 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 248.49%.

About Clearway Energy

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.