Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $275.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $240.00.

CLH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $242.40.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of CLH stock opened at $235.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.98. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $132.92 and a 1-year high of $246.28. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at $537,527,412.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at about $1,222,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

