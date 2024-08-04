Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $31.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Civeo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Civeo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVEO opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $390.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29. Civeo has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.35. Civeo had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $188.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Civeo will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Civeo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civeo

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Civeo by 242.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 101,378 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Civeo by 2,074.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 132,789 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Civeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Civeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Civeo by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 136,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 52,168 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

