Citigroup Boosts Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $39.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.28.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $36.67 on Thursday. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.42.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.51 million. Match Group had a net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 467.66%. Match Group’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Match Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Match Group by 4,348.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 79,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 78,138 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 251,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

