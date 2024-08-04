Christopher Metcalfe Purchases 2,220 Shares of Herald (LON:HRI) Stock

Herald (LON:HRI – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Metcalfe bought 2,220 shares of Herald stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,263 ($29.11) per share, for a total transaction of £50,238.60 ($64,623.87).
Herald Price Performance
LON:HRI opened at GBX 2,155 ($27.72) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,204.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,122.85. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2,660.49 and a beta of 0.88. Herald has a 1-year low of GBX 1,590 ($20.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,305 ($29.65).
About Herald
