Christopher Metcalfe Purchases 2,220 Shares of Herald (LON:HRI) Stock

Herald (LON:HRI – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Metcalfe bought 2,220 shares of Herald stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,263 ($29.11) per share, for a total transaction of £50,238.60 ($64,623.87).

Herald Price Performance

LON:HRI opened at GBX 2,155 ($27.72) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,204.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,122.85. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2,660.49 and a beta of 0.88. Herald has a 1-year low of GBX 1,590 ($20.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,305 ($29.65).

Get Herald alerts:

About Herald

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Herald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.