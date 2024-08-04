Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) PT Raised to C$3.50 at CIBC

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHR. Cormark raised Chorus Aviation from a market perform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$4.05 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$2.60 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.50 price objective on Chorus Aviation and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chorus Aviation has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$3.27.

Shares of CHR opened at C$2.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of C$1.99 and a 12 month high of C$3.25. The company has a market cap of C$504.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.11.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of C$426.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$416.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.2148438 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

