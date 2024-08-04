Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Chart Industries updated its FY24 guidance to $10.75-11.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 10.750-11.750 EPS.

Chart Industries Trading Down 18.1 %

NYSE GTLS opened at $126.01 on Friday. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $109.48 and a 52 week high of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.01, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.83.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

