Charles Joseland Purchases 86,000 Shares of SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG) Stock

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report) insider Charles Joseland acquired 86,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £9,460 ($12,168.77).

Shares of SOLG stock opened at GBX 10.78 ($0.14) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £323.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,078.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 1.49. SolGold Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 5.67 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 16.15 ($0.21). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.83.

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

