Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 434.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 321,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,132 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $35,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 66,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 27,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period.

Shares of HDV opened at $114.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.02. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $115.87.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

