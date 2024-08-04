Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 359.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,727 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $16,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments increased its position in Trane Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 49,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Trane Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $206,211,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its position in Trane Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.14.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $318.45 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $351.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

