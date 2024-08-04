Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 66,567 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 78.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,567 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $15,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DSI. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,795,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DSI stock opened at $100.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $107.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.72.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

