Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 61,480 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 163.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,480 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $995,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $84,583,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,732,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $2,359,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $158.92 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $165.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $92.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.83.
Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.
