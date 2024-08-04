Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 111,903 Shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 408.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,903 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $13,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000.

BBUS opened at $96.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

