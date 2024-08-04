Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 129.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,854 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CoStar Group were worth $14,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,393.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 11,373 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,035,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,046,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 390.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,641,000 after purchasing an additional 79,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In related news, Director John W. Hill 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.08.

CoStar Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of CSGP opened at $75.27 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.11, a PEG ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

