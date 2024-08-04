Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,185 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.21% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $15,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $68.18 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $71.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.009 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

